Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 172.0% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,779,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,474,000 after buying an additional 126,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

