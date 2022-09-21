Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 64.80 and last traded at 65.07. Approximately 188,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 150,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at 65.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of 75.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

