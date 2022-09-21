Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.66

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.66 and traded as high as C$50.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$50.57, with a volume of 119,664 shares.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.68.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -188.73%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

