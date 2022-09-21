Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in August

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 643,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. 4,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.