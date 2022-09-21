Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BURL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.61. 371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,414. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.43. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $130.37 and a 12-month high of $314.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

