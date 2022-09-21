ByteNext Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $205,292.29 and $6,468.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00126332 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00883412 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ByteNext Coin Profile
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ByteNext Coin Trading
