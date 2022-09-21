Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,636.25

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,636.25 ($43.94) and traded as low as GBX 3,450 ($41.69). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,450 ($41.69), with a volume of 64,196 shares traded.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,635.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,632.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mathew Masters sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,563 ($43.05), for a total transaction of £130,441.43 ($157,614.10).

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

