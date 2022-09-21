Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 690,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $1,236,110. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Caleres by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $10,212,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 221.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 110,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 97.3% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

NYSE CAL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. 10,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,463. Caleres has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $31.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $930.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

