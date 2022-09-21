California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

California BanCorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.18%. Research analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 463,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in California BanCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

