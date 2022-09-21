Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 566,282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,600. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Callon Petroleum

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

