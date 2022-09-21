Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in August

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 256.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.80. 11,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.49. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $122.80 and a twelve month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

