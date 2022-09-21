Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 32,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,022,716 shares.The stock last traded at $17.85 and had previously closed at $17.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Canada Goose Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 105.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 86.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 28.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

