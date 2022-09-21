Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €41.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) received a €41.00 ($41.84) price target from equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of COK stock opened at €26.32 ($26.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €30.86 and its 200 day moving average is €38.71. Cancom has a 1-year low of €26.34 ($26.88) and a 1-year high of €64.82 ($66.14).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

