Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $6.10. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 301,657 shares.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 4.84.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,056.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $78,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares in the company, valued at $181,871.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at $48,056.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

