Carbon Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Carbon Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Carbon Coin has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00059741 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010630 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005514 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00064239 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon Coin is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carbon Coin

According to CryptoCompare, "Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. "

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

