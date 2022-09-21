Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,570 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,925,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,021. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

