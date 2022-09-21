Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $141.77 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,580 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 7.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Suncor Energy worth $141,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,408. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.