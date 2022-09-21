Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $18.48 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,115 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $87.09. 6,889,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,943,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

