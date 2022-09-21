Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Invests $63,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 619,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,101. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

