Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 67,020 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,497,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,020 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 5.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $105,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 237,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $4,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after acquiring an additional 362,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,756,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,982,000 after buying an additional 182,943 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.14. 2,587,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,143. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

