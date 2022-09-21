Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 77,079 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,079 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 889,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after acquiring an additional 75,982 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,654,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

NTR stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.68. 3,151,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

