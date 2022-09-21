CargoX One Day Trading Volume Tops $889.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $44.05 million and approximately $889.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00126332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00883412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

