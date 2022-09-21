CargoX Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $41.40 million and $4,020.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00124348 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00504360 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00902283 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CargoX Coin Profile
CargoX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CargoX Coin Trading
