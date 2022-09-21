CargoX Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CXO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $41.40 million and $4,020.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00124348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00504360 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00902283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CargoX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment.The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

