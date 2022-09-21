Carl Guardino Sells 1,175 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SJW Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.18. 1,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.