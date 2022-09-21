Carl Guardino Sells 1,175 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SJW Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.18. 1,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
SJW Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SJW Group
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SJW Group (SJW)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.