Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

ANSS stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,998. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.98 and its 200-day moving average is $268.47.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

