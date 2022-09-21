Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 13,981 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Neogen worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Neogen by 87.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 71.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Neogen by 3,130.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $240,615. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neogen Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 110,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,173,723. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.61. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

