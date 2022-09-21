Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 31,009 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $18,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. 20,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,004. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $122.25. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

