Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,216,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $82.22. 61,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,886. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

