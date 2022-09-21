Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $22.01 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,584 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.92.

Adobe stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.83. 213,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,301. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

