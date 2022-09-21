Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $25.38 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $194.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

