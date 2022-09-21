Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Lincoln Electric worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $2,681,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.60.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.28. 644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,229. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

