Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,579 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,993. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

