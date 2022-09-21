Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 5,510 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.44. 179,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,872. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.46.

NIKE Profile

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

