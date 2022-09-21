Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 528,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 431,462 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 60,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 62,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 55,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

