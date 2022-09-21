Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $197.78. 10,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,441. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.69.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

