Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 70,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 56.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,430. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

