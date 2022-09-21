Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after acquiring an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,478,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.32. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.40 and its 200-day moving average is $241.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.