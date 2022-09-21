Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.57. 8,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day moving average is $158.41. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $138.60 and a 12 month high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

