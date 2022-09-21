Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.17. The stock had a trading volume of 86,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

