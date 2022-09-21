Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,852 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after acquiring an additional 156,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $933,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,234. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.38.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
