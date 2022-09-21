Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,111 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up about 1.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329,521 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 76.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

Shares of AMJ stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.16.

