Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Catalent stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $142.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

