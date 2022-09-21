cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 5.7% Higher

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 173,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 280,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.77.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 156.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in cbdMD by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,599,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in cbdMD by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 77,275 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in cbdMD by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in cbdMD by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 108,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

