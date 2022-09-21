cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 5.7% Higher

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 173,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 280,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
cbdMD Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.77.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 156.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On cbdMD
About cbdMD
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.
