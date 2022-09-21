Ccore Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded up 196.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $13,921.25 and $47.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00125907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00873359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io.

Ccore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token.”

