CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $110.97 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,934.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00061697 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010753 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00065293 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

