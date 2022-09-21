Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Celsion Stock Performance

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsion

Celsion Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Celsion Co. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 435.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,155 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

