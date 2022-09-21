Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Celsion Stock Performance
Shares of CLSN stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Celsion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Celsion Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
