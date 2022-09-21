CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Update

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 9,060,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $57,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 205,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEMEX Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

