Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after buying an additional 249,096 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 926,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after buying an additional 108,425 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.22. 292,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,223. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.