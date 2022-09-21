CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Trading Down 2.3%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €71.50 ($72.96) and last traded at €71.50 ($72.96). Approximately 1,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.20 ($74.69).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($105.10) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $514.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.