CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $103.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.15.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,941,000 after buying an additional 244,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

